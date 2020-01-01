At least 16 killed in prison riots in Mexico

MEXICO CITY, Jan 1 -- At least 16 prisoners were killed, five others wounded after riots occurred Tuesday afternoon in a prison in the northern Mexican state of Zacatecas, local media reported. A conflict between different groups of prisoners broke out at 2:30 p.m. local time (2030 GMT) in a jail in the town of Cieneguillas, about 13 km away from Zacatecas City, the state capital, said the reports. Local police soon intervened and managed to control the situation later in the afternoon, said the state public security department. Xinhau