Namibia, Nigeria explore cooperation in tourism, agriculture, creative industries

WINDHOEK, Aug. 28– Namibia and Nigeria have discussed ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation in tourism, agriculture, beef production and the creative industries, the Namibian Prime Minister’s Office said Friday.

Namibian Prime Minister Elijah Ngurare held talks with Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang, governor of Nigeria’s Plateau State, during a courtesy visit in Windhoek, with discussions focusing on practical opportunities for cooperation between the two countries.

Mutfwang congratulated Namibia on its recent oil discoveries and shared Nigeria’s experience in managing petroleum resources, stressing the importance of ensuring that the sector contributes to sustainable development, peace and prosperity.

He also expressed interest in Namibia’s experience in tourism and wildlife management as Plateau State advances plans to establish a game park, according to the Prime Minister’s Office.

The two sides also explored opportunities for cooperation in beef production and exports, as well as collaboration and knowledge exchange in the creative industries. Highlighting Nigeria’s vibrant creative sector, Mutfwang cited Nollywood as an area offering potential for greater cooperation and exchange.

Ngurare welcomed the engagement and called for the revitalization of Namibia-Nigeria cooperation through practical partnerships that create opportunities for both countries.

“We have a longstanding relationship, and there is much more that we can do together. We must continue to identify areas where our two countries can learn from and support each other,” Ngurare said. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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