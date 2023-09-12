NSA Recruitment Process for Census Sparks Concerns of Discrimination

By Lylie Happiness

WINDHOEK, Sept. 12 — Piet Adams, the Regional Councilor for Windhoek Rural Constituency, has expressed his dissatisfaction with the recent recruitment process conducted by the Namibia Statistic Agency (NSA) concerning the release of the shortlisted candidates for the upcoming 2023 Population & Housing Census for Windhoek Rural Constituency. He has raised concerns about the lack of inclusivity in the selection.

Adams referred to Article 10 of the Namibian Constitution, which emphasizes equality and freedom from discrimination in all forms. He pointed out that the Windhoek Rural Constituency is a diverse area with unique dynamics that set it apart from other constituencies.

The councillor explained that the constituency is predominantly inhabited by Khoe-Khoegowab and Afrikaans-speaking communities, with the exception of Mix It and Groot-Aub Settlement. He expressed his disappointment that less than 20% of the selected candidates represent these communities.

“It is disheartening to observe that out of the 177 chosen candidates, approximately 150 belong to a single ethnic group,” emphasized Councilor Adams.

He further questioned the practicality of conducting interviews with elderly residents in areas like Dordabis, Stinkwater, Hatsamas, Farm Versailles, Seeis, or Farm Areb in the official language, when they primarily communicate in Afrikaans and Khoe-Khoegowab. This, he argued, puts additional burdens on the youth who applied for these positions as they may need to act as translators for the interviewers.

Councilor Adams strongly condemned any form of discrimination in employment opportunities and called on all national institutions to avoid biased recruitment processes that economically disadvantage rural communities, even in temporary opportunities like the Census project.

He emphasized that his message should be understood as a call for inclusivity in employment opportunities, and he clarified that he values the presence of all ethnic groups in his constituency and is not against any particular group.