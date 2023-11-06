Cohen Fistball Club (CFC 1) Demonstrates Dominance at Bank Windhoek National Tournament

Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK, Nov. 6 — In the heart of Windhoek, local pride reigned supreme as Cohen Fistball Club (CFC 1) showcased their home turf advantage during the Bank Windhoek National Tournament over the weekend. CFC 1 claimed their sixth consecutive Category A title, firmly establishing their reputation as the team to beat. Meanwhile, Sport Klub Windhoek (SKW) 4 clinched the Category B National Cup.

In the youth divisions, SKW B emerged as champions in the Under 11 category, closely followed by SKW A. In the Under 14 division, SKW A secured the top spot, with SKW B and SKW C in the second and third positions, respectively.

Individual accolades were also presented, with Enjo Biederlack from SKW 1 recognized as the Player of the Day. Cuan Ahrens from SKW was honoured with the Youth Player of the Day award, and Dieter Kebbel from SKW 1 received the Adult Player of the Year accolade. In the juniors category, Swakopmund Fistball Club (SFC 1) talent Marco Russmann was celebrated as the Youth Player of the Year, while Tamara Grögli from SKW earned the Most Valuable Player title.

In the fiercely contested Category A, all five registered teams faced off in a round-robin format. CFC 1, the reigning national cup champions, emerged victorious against all their opponents and secured the top spot in the preliminary round. SKW 2 claimed second place with three wins. SFC 1 managed to clinch two victories, defeating SKW 1 and CFC 1. Unfortunately, CFC 2 faced defeat in all their matches, ultimately landing them in the fifth position. The first and second-placed teams advanced directly to the final, where CFC 1 successfully defended their title with a commanding 3:0 win against SKW 2. SFC 1 secured third place, confidently triumphing over SKW 1.

In Category B, CFC 3 emerged as the victor, followed by SKW 3. In Group B of Category B, SKW 4 demonstrated their prowess by topping the group. SFC 3 secured their spot in the semi-finals, eventually facing off against CFC 3, who triumphed in the semi-finals. In the second semi-final, SKW 4 prevailed over their clubmates, SKW 3. The final saw the hosts, CFC 3, taking the first set before SKW 4 rallied to secure victory in the subsequent three sets. The Category B National Cup was claimed by SKW 4 with a final score of 1:3.

Looking ahead on the fistball calendar is the Balla Balla Tournament, scheduled for Saturday, December 16, 2023, in Swakopmund. Here are the complete rankings following the tournament:

Category A:

1. CFC 1

2. SKW 2

3. SFC 1

4. SKW 1

5. CFC 2

Category B:

1. SKW 4

2. CFC 3

3. SFC 3

4. SKW 3

5. SKW 5

6. SKW 6

7. SKW 7

Under 11:

1. SKW A

2. SKW A

Under 14:

1. SKW A

2. SKW B

3. SKW C

The Bank Windhoek National Tournament showcased the spirit of competition and camaraderie in the world of fistball, underscoring the talent and dedication of all participating teams.