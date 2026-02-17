Trending Now
Home International 2nd round of indirect Iran-U.S. nuclear talks begins in Geneva
2nd round of indirect Iran-U.S. nuclear talks begins in Geneva
International

2nd round of indirect Iran-U.S. nuclear talks begins in Geneva

February 17, 2026

GENEVA, Feb. 17– The second round of indirect Iran-U.S. nuclear talks mediated by Oman began in Geneva, Switzerland, Saudi media reported on Tuesday.

U.S. presidential special envoy Steve Witkoff and President Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner represent Washington in the negotiations.

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi leads a “diplomatic and specialized” delegation to the talks.

Speaking to BBC on Sunday, Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Majid Takht-Ravanchi confirmed that Iran could discuss diluting its 60 percent-enriched uranium as the country’s proof of flexibility, but flatly ruled out zero enrichment on Iranian soil.

The meeting follows the first round of talks in the Omani capital of Muscat on Feb. 6, which was described by both sides as a “good start” but yielded no visible breakthrough. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

Post Views: 13
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Greenland bid as litmus test: how far can...

January 7, 2026

Türkiye extradites 12 fugitives on Interpol Red Notices

December 1, 2025

Mongolia exports over 85,000 tonnes of meat, meat...

February 14, 2026

Rwanda, DR Congo officials hold first meeting following...

August 1, 2025

China issues labor guidance for platform firms to...

February 9, 2026

Police release 7 men arrested in Sydney over...

December 19, 2025

Venezuelan FM warns U.S. military buildup threatens regional...

September 23, 2025

2 bodies found, 5 still missing after mine...

September 22, 2025

Bulgarian opposition files 6th no-confidence motion against gov’t

December 5, 2025

Lions trigger buffalo stampede, causing mass drowning in...

September 23, 2025
Make your brand stand out!

100% secure your website.