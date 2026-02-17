2nd round of indirect Iran-U.S. nuclear talks begins in Geneva

GENEVA, Feb. 17– The second round of indirect Iran-U.S. nuclear talks mediated by Oman began in Geneva, Switzerland, Saudi media reported on Tuesday.

U.S. presidential special envoy Steve Witkoff and President Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner represent Washington in the negotiations.

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi leads a “diplomatic and specialized” delegation to the talks.

Speaking to BBC on Sunday, Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Majid Takht-Ravanchi confirmed that Iran could discuss diluting its 60 percent-enriched uranium as the country’s proof of flexibility, but flatly ruled out zero enrichment on Iranian soil.

The meeting follows the first round of talks in the Omani capital of Muscat on Feb. 6, which was described by both sides as a “good start” but yielded no visible breakthrough. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

