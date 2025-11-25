Trending Now
Sri Lanka’s exports top 14.4 billion USD in 10 months
Sri Lanka’s exports top 14.4 billion USD in 10 months

November 25, 2025

COLOMBO, Nov. 25– Sri Lanka’s export earnings reached 14.43 billion U.S. dollars in the first 10 months of 2025, an increase of six percent over the same period last year, the Export Development Board (EDB) said on Tuesday.

This was the first time that the country’s January-October export earnings have exceeded 14 billion dollars, the EDB said.

Coconut-based products also recorded a milestone, crossing the 1-billion-dollar mark for the first time during the first 10 months of a year.

EDB Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Mangala Wijesinghe said the achievement marked the highest export value ever recorded for the January-October period in Sri Lanka.

He noted that the steady recovery of major Western markets and the consistent production capacity of local industries were key drivers of growth.

He said that 80 percent of the annual export target of 18 billion dollars has already been achieved. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

