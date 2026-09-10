Araqchi: US Return to Islamabad MoU Can Restore Normalcy

TEHRAN – Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said that the United States’ return to its commitments under the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) could help restore normal conditions in the region. Speaking by phone with Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi, Araqchi attributed the current regional tensions to what he described as the US violation of its commitments under the agreement.

He also briefed his Japanese counterpart on the latest Iran-Oman negotiations regarding the Strait of Hormuz, noting significant progress toward establishing a temporary transit route through the strategic waterway.

Araqchi stressed that Iran and Oman would continue consultations on mechanism for the future management of the Strait of Hormuz.

Motegi expressed concern over the escalation of regional tensions and emphasized the importance of continued diplomatic consultations and coordination among regional countries and other stakeholders to strengthen regional security and ensure safe and free passage through the strait.(Namibia Daily News / Tasnim)

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