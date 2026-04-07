Norwegian PM voices alarm over Trump’s threats against Iran

OSLO, April 7 — Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store on Tuesday voiced alarm over U.S. President Donald Trump’s latest threats against Iran, saying the conflict in the Middle East cannot be resolved through military means.

Developments on Tuesday were “worrying signs,” and any solution must be diplomatic rather than military, Store said, according to Norwegian broadcaster NRK.

“You will not get ships out of the Strait of Hormuz by pursuing a military track. This has to move into something diplomatic,” Store was quoted as saying.

He added that Trump’s threats carried serious implications for civilians and expressed hope that the remarks would remain words rather than lead to action.

Trump said on Tuesday morning that Iran’s “whole civilization will die tonight” if no deal is reached within a deadline he set for Tehran, signaling a possible sharp escalation in tensions.

Also on Tuesday, Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide said in a statement that the Middle East was facing “a very dramatic and dangerous 24 hours.”

He said Trump’s threats of further escalation, together with Iran’s warning that it would respond with corresponding attacks against countries in the region, were “deeply worrying,” and cautioned that the situation could deteriorate further. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

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