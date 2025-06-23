DPRK denounces U.S. military attack on Iranian nuclear facilities

Trending Now
Asia

June 23, 2025

PYONGYANG, June 23  — The Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) on Monday strongly condemned the U.S. military strike against Iran’s nuclear facilities on Saturday, the official Korean Central News Agency reported.
The attack “severely violated the UN Charter with respect for sovereignty and non-interference in internal affairs as the basic principle and norms of other international laws, and violently trampled down the territorial integrity and security interests of a sovereign state,” said the report.
Israel and the United States, under the pretext of the so-called “peacekeeping” and “threat removal,” further aggravated the tension in the Middle East and caused serious negative consequences for the global security structure by demonstrating their physical strength, it said.
The international community should unanimously censure and reject the U.S. and Israel’s confrontational acts, it added. (Xinhua)

