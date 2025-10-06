Chinese government to employ 7,000 retired teachers to work in rural areas

Trending Now
(211215) -- RONGSHUI, Dec. 15, 2021 (Xinhua) -- Students watch renovation of their classroom of the teaching point at Wuying Village, which lies on the border between south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region and southwest China's Guizhou Province, on Dec. 9, 2021. With the support of Lianjiang City of Guangdong Province, the teaching point began to renovate classrooms, enrich libraries and build new toilets for a better studying environment. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)
International

October 6, 2025

BEIJING, Oct. 6– The Chinese government plans to hire 7,000 retired teachers to work in compulsory education schools in the country’s rural areas this year, said a statement jointly released by the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Finance.

This recruitment drive is part of an action plan the government launched in 2018 to enhance the quality of rural education by employing retired educators to teach in rural areas.

According to the statement, the drive will be aimed mainly at retired principals, teaching research staff and experienced teachers aged up to 65.

Teaching professionals recruited under the plan will work at county, town and village schools located in places that had been lifted out of poverty, underdeveloped ethnic counties, border regions and other areas that lack sufficient education resources. (Xinhua)

