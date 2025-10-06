Trending Now
Iran says always supports initiatives ensuring end to “ethnic cleansing” in Gaza
Displaced Palestinians inspect their tents destroyed by Israel's bombardment, adjunct to an UNRWA facility west of Rafah city, Gaza Strip, Tuesday, May 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Jehad Alshrafi)
International

Iran says always supports initiatives ensuring end to “ethnic cleansing” in Gaza

October 6, 2025

TEHRAN, Oct. 6  — Iran’s Foreign Ministry said late on Sunday that the country has always supported any initiative that guarantees an end to “the ethnic cleansing and inhumane war crimes” in Gaza and paves the way for the Palestinians to exercise their right to self-determination.

The ministry made the remarks in a statement slamming the U.S.-proposed truce plan for Gaza, describing it as having “precarious dimensions and aspects.”

It warned of Israel’s repeated breach of its promises, especially its “expansionist and racist” plans, highlighting the responsibility of other governments to ensure the Palestinians’ right to self-determination and freedom from Israeli occupation.

Iran welcomes any effort to “end the ongoing genocide” against the Palestinians in the coastal enclave and to ensure the withdrawal of the Israeli army, the delivery of humanitarian aid and the reconstruction of Gaza, it added.

On Monday, the Trump administration unveiled a 20-point proposal that outlines a ceasefire-for-hostages deal, a phased Israeli withdrawal, a demilitarized Gaza and international oversight of Gaza’s reconstruction and governance after the end of the conflict. (Xinhua)

