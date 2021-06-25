Namibia waivers import duty on oxygen amid rising demand from COVID-19 patients

WINDHOEK, June 25 — Namibia, reeling from spiking figures of COVID-19 deaths and cases, on Friday announced a waiver of customs duty on oxygen imports to improve supply.

Namibia Revenue Agency commissioner Sam Shivute said the decision was made to help save lives and that the waiver will apply to all registered importers of bulk oxygen.

The move is part of government efforts to ease shortages at the country’s referral and private hospitals, which have been struggling to meet rising demand, Shivute said.

– Xinhua