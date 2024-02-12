SADC and Malawi Pledge Cooperation to Boost Fisheries Sector: A Step Towards Regional Integration

By Kaleb Nghishidivali

In a recent meeting between Ms Angele Makombo N’tumba of SADC and Honourable Nancy Tembo, M.P., Minister of Foreign Affairs of Malawi, the commitment to strengthen cooperation in the fisheries sector was reiterated.

Ms N’tumba praised Malawi for its collaboration with the SADC region and encouraged the ratification of protocols supporting Food, Agriculture, and Natural Resources. Honourable Tembo responded positively, highlighting Malawi’s potential in the fisheries industry due to its abundance of high-quality fish species and water sources.

The meeting signifies a step towards further regional integration and development in the fisheries sector, with both parties expressing determination to work together towards these common goals. This collaboration is expected to benefit Malawi and the region as a whole in achieving sustainable growth and prosperity in the fisheries industry.