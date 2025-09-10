Trending Now
Home InternationalEurope Russia condemns Israeli attack on Qatari capital
Russia condemns Israeli attack on Qatari capital
EuropeInternationalPOLITICS

Russia condemns Israeli attack on Qatari capital

September 10, 2025

MOSCOW, Sept. 10  — Russia on Wednesday condemned Israel’s Tuesday attack on Qatar’s capital of Doha as a gross violation of international law and the UN Charter.

Russia views the incident as a gross violation of international law and the United Nations Charter,” Russia‘s foreign ministry said in a statement, calling the attack a threat to stability in the Middle East.

It said the attack on Qatar, a key mediator in the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, strongly undermined international efforts for a peaceful resolution.

Russia calls on all parties involved “to demonstrate a responsible approach and avoid actions that could lead to the degradation of the situation in the Palestinian-Israeli conflict zone,” the ministry said.

Moscow further calls for an early ceasefire in Gaza, it said, stressing the importance of a comprehensive solution to the Palestinian issue in accordance with international law.(Xinhua)

Post Views: 108
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

NATO to hold extraordinary meeting over Ukraine

January 5, 2022

Namibia’s founding president hails departing 13th batch of...

July 23, 2021

Suspects in Russian ex-spy poisoning case appear on...

September 14, 2018

Sergio Ramos announces international retirement after 180 appearances

February 24, 2023

US appeals court blocks Trump’s order curtailing birthright...

July 24, 2025

Chinese envoy calls for advancing political transition in...

August 19, 2025

Putin-Trump meeting to center on settlement of Ukrainian...

August 14, 2025

African officials call for immediate, full-scale implementation of...

March 18, 2025

(China Economic Roundtable) Economic Watch: Tech innovation cultivates...

February 26, 2025

Zimbabwe allows vaccinated people to resume church services.

August 12, 2021
Make your brand stand out!

100% secure your website.