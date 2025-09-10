Russia condemns Israeli attack on Qatari capital

MOSCOW, Sept. 10 — Russia on Wednesday condemned Israel’s Tuesday attack on Qatar’s capital of Doha as a gross violation of international law and the UN Charter.

“Russia views the incident as a gross violation of international law and the United Nations Charter,” Russia‘s foreign ministry said in a statement, calling the attack a threat to stability in the Middle East.

It said the attack on Qatar, a key mediator in the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, strongly undermined international efforts for a peaceful resolution.

Russia calls on all parties involved “to demonstrate a responsible approach and avoid actions that could lead to the degradation of the situation in the Palestinian-Israeli conflict zone,” the ministry said.

Moscow further calls for an early ceasefire in Gaza, it said, stressing the importance of a comprehensive solution to the Palestinian issue in accordance with international law.(Xinhua)

