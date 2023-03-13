Chinese Embassy Donates N$600,000 to Ohangwena Flood Relief Efforts

By Prince Mupiri

Ohangwena, March 13 — The Ohangwena Region of Namibia has been recently hit by severe floods, causing distress and devastation to the local communities. In response to this situation, the Chinese Embassy in Namibia, the Chinese General Chambers of Commerce and Industry in Namibia, and relevant Chinese enterprises have donated N$600,000 to the Ohangwena Regional Council to support its flood relief efforts.

The donation was presented by the new Chinese Ambassador to Namibia, on behalf of the Chinese community in Namibia. The Chinese community in Namibia has been following the situation closely and was keen to contribute towards the relief efforts. This donation is a gesture of their goodwill and their commitment to supporting the Namibian people during difficult times.

During the presentation, the Ambassador expressed his gratitude to the Chinese Chambers of Commerce and the Chinese enterprises in Namibia, who contributed towards the donation. He also highlighted the positive contributions of the Chinese community in Namibia towards the social and economic development of the country.

The Ambassador also spoke about the long-standing friendship between China and Namibia, which dates back to the days of Namibia’s fight for national independence. He emphasized that this brotherly relationship has been constantly deepened since the establishment of China-Namibia diplomatic relations. He pledged to work with friends from all walks of life in Namibia to write new chapters of the China-Namibia friendship.

The Chinese donation will go a long way in helping the affected communities in Ohangwena Region to rebuild their homes and return to normal life. The donation demonstrates the goodwill of the Chinese community in Namibia and highlights the importance of international solidarity in times of crisis. The Namibian government and people appreciate the generosity of the Chinese community and will remember this gesture of kindness for a long time to come. – Namibia Daily News