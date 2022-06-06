Trending Now
Home NationalCommunity Two-year-old girl dies in a fire at Andambo Mbali village in Oshana
Two-year-old girl dies in a fire at Andambo Mbali village in Oshana
Community

Two-year-old girl dies in a fire at Andambo Mbali village in Oshana

June 6, 2022

By Lylie Happiness

OSHAKATI, 6 June 2022 – A two-year-old girl burned to death in a traditional homestead at Andambo Mbali village, near Okau Kamasheshe in Oshana on Saturday afternoon.

According to Inspector Thomas Aiyambo, police spokesperson for Oshana, it’s alleged that the fire started while the child was left sleeping in a corrugated iron bedroom and the domestic worker was busy harvesting in the mahangu field. When neighbours and villagers arrived to extinguish the fire, the room had burned down and the deceased could not be saved.

The cause of the fire is still unknown. – Namibia Daily News

Post Views: 380
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

BANK WINDHOEK ENDORSES DAISRY MATHIAS IN THE MTC...

September 14, 2020

Capricorn Group employees warm the hearts of vulnerable...

July 22, 2020

Capricorn Group donates food hampers to Car-Guards.

April 1, 2020

Eight Corporates joins MTC Knockout Project as Concert...

September 29, 2020

Power struggles erupt in Vagciriku Traditional Authority as...

June 28, 2020

Governor Fredericks urges //Kharas community to get their...

June 3, 2022

MTC to Handover 270 Houses to homeless through...

February 27, 2020

Plans for Nama Festival back on the table...

April 19, 2022

Swakopmund officials address Wagdaar community on their future

May 16, 2022

Prompt action by Nust security stops cellphone thief

May 31, 2022