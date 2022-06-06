Two-year-old girl dies in a fire at Andambo Mbali village in Oshana

By Lylie Happiness

OSHAKATI, 6 June 2022 – A two-year-old girl burned to death in a traditional homestead at Andambo Mbali village, near Okau Kamasheshe in Oshana on Saturday afternoon.

According to Inspector Thomas Aiyambo, police spokesperson for Oshana, it’s alleged that the fire started while the child was left sleeping in a corrugated iron bedroom and the domestic worker was busy harvesting in the mahangu field. When neighbours and villagers arrived to extinguish the fire, the room had burned down and the deceased could not be saved.

The cause of the fire is still unknown. – Namibia Daily News