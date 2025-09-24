SANTAM NAMIBIA PARTNERS WITH PRISCA ANYOLO TO ESTABLISH CLIMATE-SMART FOOD PROJECT

WINDHOEK, 24 SEPTEMBER 2025 – Santam, Namibia’s largest short-term insurer, has partnered with Prisca Anyolo, the winner of the Miss Namibia 2024 contest, on a grassroots initiative to fight malnutrition and hunger.

The Dordabis Project utilises climate-smart hydroponics and aquaponics systems to provide sustainable sources of fresh vegetables and fish protein for underprivileged communities. The project also provides community members with training in modern agricultural techniques. It is based in Dordabis, a settlement based 90 minutes outside Windhoek.

Santam Namibia, Crowning Gardens, a Non-Governmental Organisation established by Anyolo, and Urban Harvest, a privately owned company, are the partners behind the Dordabis Project.

“Namibia’s harsh, arid climate has long posed a challenge to food security, with many rural and peri-urban communities struggling to grow crops in water-scarce conditions. Growing food is just one aspect of this project. On a deeper level, it’s about cultivating resilience, education, and self-reliance. We want to show that these communities can move away from relying only on donations and instead learn how to feed themselves,” said Anyolo.

Dordabis suffers from a combination of poverty and extreme weather, that has left residents vulnerable to malnutrition and hunger. Crowning Gardens and Urban Harvest identified a community-based project in the community that had started a soil-based gardening initiative.

The Santam Namibia-backed project applies an advanced, technology-led model for developing community gardens. The project centres on a dual system: hydroponics for leafy greens and herbs, and aquaponics for vegetables and fish. Together, they produce a balanced mix of protein and fresh produce, using up to 90% less water than traditional soil-based farming.

The hydroponic system, built around a 6-metre A-frame with 300 grow holes, will produce 200-250 heads of lettuce or equivalent greens per cycle. The aquaponic system will consist of 6 independently operating media bed systems, each producing 4-5kg of fish to harvest per cycle and kilograms of fresh vegetables. The project is expected to benefit the Dordabis and surrounding communities with a supply of nutritious food and sustainable agricultural solutions.

The project will also provide skills transfer and long-term empowerment to community members. They will attend workshops imparting skills on system operations, crop cycles, fish care, record-keeping and entrepreneurship. Selected “garden champions” will undergo further intensive mentorship, including an internship at Urban Harvest’s Windhoek facility, ensuring continuity and knowledge transfer within the Dordabis community.

“We didn’t want this investment to turn into a white elephant. Too many projects look good on launch day but fail within months. But Dordabis is different – the community had already shown intent, and that’s critical for long-term success,” said Deane Spall, co-founder of Urban Harvest.

Franco Feris, the Chief Executive Officer of Santam Namibia, said the company’s commitment to the project was about making a workable difference in communities that need it the most.

“For us the Dordabis Project is about enabling communities to take ownership of their food security, build skills, and create long-term opportunities. We are proud to stand alongside Crowning Gardens and Urban Harvest in proving that climate-smart solutions can transform lives and inspire change across Namibia,” he said.

“Rooted in sustainability and empowerment, this paves the way for future generations in these communities to thrive,” added Feris.

