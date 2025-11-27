6.3-magnitude earthquake jolts waters off Indonesia’s Aceh, no tsunami warning issued

Trending Now
November 27, 2025

JAKARTA, Nov. 27– A 6.3-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Indonesia’s Aceh province on Thursday morning, the country’s meteorology and geophysics agency BMKG reported.

The quake occurred at 11:56 a.m. local time with an epicenter located 62 km northwest of Sinabang town on the east coast of Simeulue Island, in the waters off Aceh.

BMKG said the quake struck at a depth of 10 km.

According to the agency, the earthquake has no potential to trigger a tsunami. A shakemap released by BMKG showed light to moderate shaking in parts of Simeulue Island and surrounding areas.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage. Indonesia sits on the Pacific “Ring of Fire,” where multiple tectonic plates meet, making the region prone to frequent seismic activity. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

