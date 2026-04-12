Hong Kong counts down to National Security Education Day with events rallying public for shared security responsibility

HONG KONG, April 12 — As Hong Kong gears up for the upcoming National Security Education Day on April 15, a series of events have highlighted the pivotal role of coordinated development and security in sustaining the city’s prosperity and stability, as well as the collective responsibility of all sectors in safeguarding national security.

In a blog published on Sunday, Paul Chan, financial secretary of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government, emphasized that security is the foundation of a country’s existence and development, and the bedrock of social stability and people’s well-being.

He noted that “ensuring both development and security” is enshrined as a key principle in the outline of the 15th Five-Year Plan and is also included in a white paper on safeguarding China’s national security under the framework of “one country, two systems” released this February.

As an international financial, trade, shipping and innovation and technology hub, Hong Kong must strike a proper balance between development and security, Chan stressed, advocating risk prevention alongside opening-up, innovation and strength consolidation.

Taking the financial sector as an example, Chan said Hong Kong’s financial system is sound and efficient, supporting the smooth operation and rapid development of the market.

At the same time, it has always stood firm on security, maintained close oversight of market conditions and their interconnections, and built strong buffers.

Innovation can only foster a more resilient, dynamic and competitive financial system when grounded in security and risk control, enabling Hong Kong to better withstand external shocks and achieve sustained development, he said.

Noting the volatile international landscape, intensified geopolitical rivalry and risks and challenges across various fields, Chan said Hong Kong must put security at the heart of development, while consolidating the foundation of security through high-quality development.

Only by ensuring both development and security can Hong Kong break new ground amid changing circumstances and write a new chapter of greater prosperity, stability and accelerated progress, he said.

Also on Sunday, the Hong Kong Police Force (HKPF) held the “National Security Education Day 2026 cum Hong Kong Police Force Fun Day” to enhance public awareness of national security, strengthen the cultivation of national identity, and provide the community with a better understanding of the HKPF’s work and achievements in safeguarding national security through a series of activities.

Addressing the ceremony, Cheuk Wing-hing, deputy chief secretary for administration of the HKSAR government, commended the HKPF for unequivocally and fearlessly discharging their duties in safeguarding national security and stopping violence and curbing disorder, making enormous and irreplaceable contributions to building an impregnable defence for Hong Kong’s national security, and rendering Hong Kong one of the world’s safest cities.

Chow Yat-ming, commissioner of police of the HKSAR government, said that supported by national security legal and enforcement systems and law enforcement mechanisms, Hong Kong has transitioned from chaos to order and entered a new stage of advancing from stability to prosperity, adding that the hard-earned stability vividly exemplifies the country’s strong support and protection for Hong Kong.

No one can remain a mere spectator in safeguarding national security — every citizen has a duty to play their part, he said, hoping that through the National Security Education Day, members of the public would better understand and embrace the principles set out in the white paper, enhance their awareness of national security, and work together to safeguard national security and Hong Kong’s stability.

The event featured a national security education exhibition zone and interactive games for the public, especially the younger generation.

In addition, specialized equipment from various units, including the Counter Terrorism Response Unit, the Explosive Ordnance Disposal Bureau, and the Police Dog Unit, was on display, showcasing the police force’s professionalism and the diversity of its work. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

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