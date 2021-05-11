Major stock market indices worldwide

BEIJING, May 11 -- The following are the indices of major stock markets worldwide on Tuesday. IN ASIA The Shanghai Composite Index opened at 3,406.60 points, down 21.39 points, or 0.62 percent. The Shenzhen Component Index opened at 13,814.28 points, down 103.69 points, or 0.75 percent. The Hang Seng Index opened at 28,286.56 points, down 309.10 points, or 1.08 percent. The S&P/ASX 200 index opened at 7,101.10 points, down 71.70 points, or 1.00 percent. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average opened at 29,236.50 points, down 281.84 points, or 0.95 percent. The Straits Times Index opened at 3,158.33 points, down 24.08 points, or 0.76 percent. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index opened at 3,239.92 points, down 9.38 points, or 0.29 percent. IN THE UNITED STATES The S&P 500 Index closed at 4,188.43 points, down 44.17 points, or 1.04 percent. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at 34,742.82 points, down 34.94 points, or 0.10 percent. The Nasdaq Composite Index closed at 13,401.86 points, down 350.38 points, or 2.55 percent. IN EUROPE The DAX Index closed at 15,400.41 points, up 0.76 points, or 0.00 percent. The FTSE 100 Index closed at 7,123.68 points, down 6.03 points, or 0.08 percent. The Paris CAC 40 closed at 6,385.99 points, up 0.48 points, or 0.01 percent. Xinhua