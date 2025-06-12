British politicians react to flight crash in India

LONDON, June 12 — British politicians, including Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Foreign Secretary David Lammy, posted messages on social media on Thursday following a plane crash in the Indian city of Ahmedabad.

Buckingham Palace said that King Charles is being “kept updated on the crash.” Starmer described the incident as “devastating,” noting that the London-bound flight was carrying many British nationals.

He added that he is being briefed on the developing situation. Lammy said, “The UK is working with local authorities in India to establish the facts and provide support urgently.”

Air India earlier confirmed that flight AI171, which crashed after departing from Ahmedabad Airport, was carrying 242 passengers and crew, including 53 British nationals, 169 Indian nationals, seven Portuguese nationals, and one Canadian national. London Gatwick Airport also confirmed via social media that the flight was scheduled to arrive at the airport at 18:25 local time (1725 GMT) on Thursday. (Xinhua)

Post Views: 48