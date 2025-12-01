Trending Now
Home InternationalAmerica Wartime reckoning remains unfinished in Japan
Wartime reckoning remains unfinished in Japan
AmericaCurrent AffairsEconomicsInternationalPolitics

Wartime reckoning remains unfinished in Japan

December 1, 2025

NEW YORK, Dec. 1– High auto tariffs, persistent inflation and a tighter job market have forced more Americans to rethink their purchases, reported The Wall Street Journal on Sunday.

“Car buyers are downsizing, buying used vehicles, taking on longer car loans and holding out for deals,” said the report.

At the same time, the U.S. electric vehicle (EV) market has experienced a sharp downturn — accelerated by the expiration of the federal 7,500-U.S.-dollar EV tax credit in September, which has wiped out hundreds of thousands of potential sales and further weighed on the industry, it said.

The U.S. administration imposed a 25-percent tariff on imported vehicles in April and an additional 25-percent duty on auto parts in May, which resulted in higher prices for both imported and domestically produced vehicles.

The U.S. overall consumer spending declined further from early October to mid-November, the Federal Reserve said in its Beige Book released on Wednesday.

The decline reflects broader caution among Americans, many of whom feel pessimistic about job prospects and anxious about inflation, having to cut down expenditures, according to the University of Michigan’s consumer sentiment index released in November. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

Post Views: 26
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

AU applauds Doha framework as “landmark step” to...

November 17, 2025

Geingob conveys Condolences to President of Ghana.

November 12, 2020

UN appeals for funding as floods displace over...

September 12, 2025

New Zealand welcomes Middle East peace deal as...

October 9, 2025

South Africa urges global action in genocide case...

September 11, 2025

South Africa, 15 countries voice concern over Gaza-bound...

September 17, 2025

China Declares New WTO Approach: No Longer Seeking...

September 30, 2025

Defence Minister Peter Vilho to resign after a...

April 6, 2021

PDM wishes Angola free, fair polls

August 25, 2022

Wakudumo Reacts To His Defeat During Swapo Primary...

July 5, 2025
Make your brand stand out!

100% secure your website.