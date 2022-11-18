Trending Now
Home InternationalHEALTH Cameroon starts 5th stage of COVID-19 vaccination campaign
Cameroon starts 5th stage of COVID-19 vaccination campaign
HEALTH

Cameroon starts 5th stage of COVID-19 vaccination campaign

November 18, 2022

YAOUNDE, Nov. 18 — Cameroon on Friday began the fifth stage of its COVID-19 vaccination campaign, according to the Ministry of Public Health.
The campaign will run for ten days and will target people aged 18 and above, vaccinated people eligible for the booster dose, as well as pregnant and breastfeeding women.
James Ndefru, a public health expert, told Xinhua that authorities were intensifying sensitization to ensure “everyone is vaccinated.”
As part of the vaccine response against COVID-19, Cameroon has already covered 12 percent of its population aged 18 and above, with more than 1.8 million vaccinated to date, Minister of Public Health Manaouda Malachie said last month.
Cameroon has been fighting COVID-19 since March 2020. It has logged 123,993 confirmed COVID-19 cases, according to the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. (Xinhua)

Post Views: 9
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

More Zimbabweans ignore COVID-19 preventive measures as numbers...

February 1, 2022

Ethiopia heightens surveillance for monkeypox

July 28, 2022

Zimbabwean president thanks China for additional donation of...

January 12, 2022

Drought in Kenya proves a setback to eliminating...

February 4, 2022

“Deltacron” has indeed come

March 15, 2022

World Insights: As monkeypox breaks out globally, Africa...

July 25, 2022

Africa CDC calls for boosting surveillance, contact tracing...

July 25, 2022

Botswana on high alert for diarrheal disease

July 23, 2022

Zambia grapples with shortage of COVID-19 tests kits...

January 11, 2022

Zimbabwe’s main hospital crippled after hundreds of staff...

December 18, 2021