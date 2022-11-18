Cameroon starts 5th stage of COVID-19 vaccination campaign

YAOUNDE, Nov. 18 — Cameroon on Friday began the fifth stage of its COVID-19 vaccination campaign, according to the Ministry of Public Health.

The campaign will run for ten days and will target people aged 18 and above, vaccinated people eligible for the booster dose, as well as pregnant and breastfeeding women.

James Ndefru, a public health expert, told Xinhua that authorities were intensifying sensitization to ensure “everyone is vaccinated.”

As part of the vaccine response against COVID-19, Cameroon has already covered 12 percent of its population aged 18 and above, with more than 1.8 million vaccinated to date, Minister of Public Health Manaouda Malachie said last month.

Cameroon has been fighting COVID-19 since March 2020. It has logged 123,993 confirmed COVID-19 cases, according to the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. (Xinhua)