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Israeli attacks damage over 2,200 businesses in Lebanon: minister
Middle East

Israeli attacks damage over 2,200 businesses in Lebanon: minister

June 5, 2026

BEIRUT, June 5  — Israeli attacks on Lebanon have damaged more than 2,200 businesses, killed over 3,000 people, and injured more than 9,000 others, Labor Minister Mohammad Haidar said on Friday, warning of their severe impact on the country’s workforce and economy.

Addressing the International Labour Conference in Geneva, Haidar said more than 1,700 economic establishments had sustained partial damage, while over 500 had been completely destroyed in the Israeli strikes.

The trade sector, alongside industrial enterprises and small and medium-sized businesses, suffered heavily from the attacks, which caused widespread disruption to employment and jeopardized the livelihoods of many Lebanese families, he stressed.

Haidar called on the international community to take practical measures to support Lebanon, protect civilians and economic institutions, and help the country address the challenges resulting from the ongoing attacks.(Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

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