Namibia marks World Environment Day with call for stronger ecosystem protection

WINDHOEK, June 5– Namibia on Friday joined the global community in commemorating World Environment Day, highlighting the importance of ecosystem protection in sustaining livelihoods, economic growth and the country’s future.

The 2026 World Environment Day is being observed under the theme “Inspired by Nature.

For Climate. For Our Future.” “The theme reminds us that our future is linked to the health of our environment.

Our land, water, forests, wildlife, and ecosystems sustain livelihoods, support economic growth, and define who we are as a nation,” Namibian Minister of Environment, Forestry and Tourism Indileni Daniel said in a statement.

She said that Namibia has long recognized the importance of environmental protection, and the country’s constitution places a responsibility on the state to conserve essential ecological processes, biological diversity and natural resources for the benefit of present and future generations.

This constitutional commitment continues to guide the work of the Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism as Namibia responds to growing climate and environmental challenges, the minister said.

Protecting forests, conserving water, restoring degraded landscapes and safeguarding wildlife are essential to improving the quality of life and strengthening the country’s collective future, Daniel said.

World Environment Day, observed annually on June 5, promotes global awareness and action on environmental protection.(Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

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