China boosts disaster relief for Guangxi, Yunnan as Typhoon Matmos brings heavy rain

October 9, 2025

BEIJING, Oct. 9 — Chinese authorities on Thursday allocated additional central disaster relief supplies for south China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region and the southwestern Yunnan Province as Typhoon Matmo battered the regions.

The latest disaster aid package totals some 20,000 items, including folding beds, quilts, moisture-proof mats, emergency lighting and family emergency kits, according to the Ministry of Emergency Management (MEM).

The relief materials were jointly allocated by the office of the national commission for disaster prevention, reduction and relief, the MEM, and the National Food and Strategic Reserves Administration, and will be used to support local disaster relief efforts and aid affected people.

Typhoon Matmo, the 21st named storm of the 2025 Pacific typhoon season, has caused heavy rainfall and triggered floods in Guangxi, Yunnan, and other provincial-level regions. (Xinhua)

