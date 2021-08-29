Biden’s quest for intelligence on COVID-19 origins bad joke: observer

Trending Now
WASHINGTON, DC - AUGUST 22: U.S. President Joe Biden speaks in the Roosevelt Room on the continuing situation in Afghanistan and the developments of Hurricane Henri at the White House on August 22, 2021 in Washington, DC. The White House announced earlier that in a 24 hour period starting on August 21st that US military flights evacuated approximately 3,900 personnel and 35 coalition aircraft evacuated approximately 3,900 personnel. Tropical Storm Henri was upgraded to Hurricane level Saturday evening and has begun to make landfall around Long Island, NY on Sunday. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** Joe Biden
World

written by Paulina Meke August 29, 2021

HONG KONG, Aug. 29 — An observer said the question of COVID-19 origins is a scientific one and U.S. President Joe Biden’s quest for intelligence on the origins is a bad joke.
The intelligence agencies are hardly the ones to decide a question of science or to provide the truth in any realm, John Walsh, who was until recently Professor of Physiology and Cellular Neuroscience at University of Massachusetts Medical School, said in a commentary published in Asia Times on Aug. 23.
Walsh said the intelligence agencies are discredited, citing their deception about the “Global War on Terror” for the past 20-plus years.
The 90-day deadline for the intelligence agencies to complete the investigations is another absurdity, he said.
“Finding the origins of pandemics has taken many years or decades, and sometimes the problem has remained unsolved,” he said, stressing that science does not proceed according to a schedule.
He pointed out that blaming China is a distraction from the miserable performance of the United States in handling the pandemic.
“Let us not repeat the many errors of the past by trusting the COVID-19 question to America’s discredited and disgraced intel agencies,” Walsh said. “Let the scientists do their work.” (Xinhua)

