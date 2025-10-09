Trending Now
Metropolitan Fuels Innovation with N$60,000 Sponsorship of National Science Fair
Education

Metropolitan Fuels Innovation with N$60,000 Sponsorship of National Science Fair

October 9, 2025

Windhoek, Oct. 09 — This year’s National Science Fair welcomed more than 16,000 learners from all corners of the Land of the Brave, representing all 14 regions and showcasing the impressive reach and appeal of the event. Organisers are encouraged by the strong turnout and look forward to even greater participation next year.

Metropolitan Namibia has strengthened its commitment to education and innovation by sponsoring the fair with a substantial contribution of N$60,000.

This support highlights Metropolitan’s dedication to advancing science, mathematics and innovation in Namibia, while creating meaningful opportunities for learners across the country.

The fair culminated in a vibrant showcase of Namibia’s brightest young minds, demonstrating creativity, problem solving and scientific exploration. The event highlighted the practical innovations emerging from this dynamic platform.

Speaking on behalf of the National Commission on Research, Science and Technology (NCRST), Prof. Anicia Peters, Executive Director, said:

“Your consistent support has not only made this programme possible but has also created opportunities for learners to be inspired, mentored and encouraged to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering and mathematics. We deeply value Metropolitan’s passion for STEM education advancement and for walking this path with us this year.”

Representing Metropolitan Namibia, Denille Roostee, Marketing Executive of Metropolitan, said:”At Metropolitan, we believe Namibia’s youth have extraordinary potential. Our role is to give them the opportunities and exposure to think differently, experiment, and use technology as a tool to shape their future.”

She added: “Together with the right purpose, keeping the Namibian child at the centre, and through strong collaboration between government and the private sector, we can open doors that lead to real jobs, entrepreneurship, and shared value across industries.”

These investments represent more than sponsorships; they are stepping stones that create a clear pathway from education, in whichever manner it is pursued, to employment—unlocking opportunities, building industries, and empowering the next generation for the future.

This forms part of Metropolitan’s broader commitment to community development and sustainable impact, reflecting the company’s ethos: “Together We Can.”

