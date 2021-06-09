Tanzania to conduct countrywide inspection of vehicles to reduce accidents

DAR ES SALAAM, June 9 — Tanzania’s police chief on Tuesday instructed regional police commanders to inspect all motor vehicles with a view to reducing road accidents that claim lives of people across the country.

“Defective motor vehicles are one of the major causes of road accidents,” said Simon Sirro, the Inspector General of Police.

In a meeting to assess the performance of police operations held in the commercial capital Dar es Salaam, Sirro said motor vehicles that are not roadworthy will be banned from operations.

The police chief said the recent road accidents in Mbeya and Shinyanga regions in which scores of people were killed were caused by defective vehicles.

At the same time, Sirro announced a one-month crackdown across the country aimed at dismantling crime gangs. (Xinhua)