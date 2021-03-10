Botswana receives first batch of vaccines.

GABORONE, March 10 -- Botswana received the first batch of 30,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines donated by India on Tuesday. An Ethiopian aircraft carrying the first consignment of the Covishield vaccines arrived at Sir Seretse Khama International Airport in Gaborone, Botswana 's capital city and was received by Botswana 's Vice President Slumber Tsogwane, Minister of Health and Wellness Edwin Dikoloti, Minister of International Affairs and Cooperation Lemogang Kwape. "As we always say, a journey of a thousand miles starts with a single step, this is our first step of vaccination exercise," said Slumber Tsogwane on the receiving ceremony, adding that the country is expecting more vaccines in two weeks' time. Edwin Dikoloti said the roll-out plan of the vaccination will be communicated in due time. On the efficacy of the vaccine he said the Botswana Medical Regulatory authority will do the necessary diligence before roll-out starts. So far, the southern African country has totally registered 32,912 COVID-19 cases with 413 fatalities. Xinhua