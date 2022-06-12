We will not attack unless we are attacked: Chinese defense minister

SINGAPORE, June 12 — Chinese State Councilor and Defense Minister Wei Fenghe said here on Sunday that the Chinese military is always a force for peace, but “will not flinch” in the face of provocation.

“As the Chinese military grows, it will add to the growth of the global force for peace,” said Wei at the 19th Shangri-La Dialogue security summit.

“In the past, we were battle harden; we fought powerful adversaries and won many victories. China has never made provocations against others, but we will not flinch in the face of provocation.”

China does not bully others, but will not allow others to bully it, Wei said. “We will not attack unless we are attacked. We will surely counterattack if we are attacked.”

He said that if anyone dares to attack China, the People’s Liberation Army would not hesitate to fight back and defeat them.

Wei stressed that the Chinese military is always a force for peace and will remain firm in safeguarding China’s sovereignty, security and development interests.

“Having gone through the tribulations, we in China perhaps know better how valuable peace is. That is why China pursues a defense policy that is defensive in nature,” he told the dialogue.

Since the founding of the People’s Republic of China, China has never provoked a war against others or occupied one inch of other’s land. No matter what stage of development it reaches, China would never seek hegemony or engage in military expansion or an arms race, Wei said.

“The world today has entered a new period of volatility and transformation. The Chinese government and military will add more positive momentum to our changing world,” he noted. (Xinhua)