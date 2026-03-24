China urges immediate ceasefire, end to hostilities regarding war in Iran

BEIJING, March 24 — A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson on Tuesday called on relevant parties to bring an immediate ceasefire and an end to hostilities and return to peace and dialogue as soon as possible, after the U.S. claimed to postpone planned strikes against Iran’s power plants for negotiations.

Spokesperson Lin Jian made the remarks at a daily press briefing in response to a related query. Lin said the protracted war does not serve anyone’s interest, while a ceasefire and dialogue are the only way out.

“China is gravely concerned about the continued escalation and the spillover of the current situation, which has dealt blows to regional and global peace and stability,” Lin added.(Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

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