Niger’s junta orders expulsion of French ambassador

NIAMEY, Sept. 2 — Niger’s junta said late Friday that it had issued an immediate order to expel French Ambassador to Niger Sylvain Itte.

The announcement came as the junta accused France of interfering in Niger’s internal affairs.

On Aug. 25, Niger’s junta ordered the French ambassador to leave the country within 48 hours, following actions contrary to Niger’s national interests, said a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation of the military government.

In response, the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that they would not accept the request of Niger’s junta and that the military government does not have the authority to order France to withdraw its envoys. (Xinhua)