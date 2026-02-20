S. African minister calls for greater education, effort in waste management

CAPE TOWN, Feb. 20 — South Africa’s Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment Willie Aucamp has called for stronger environmental education and greater involvement of local governments to improve waste management and recycling.

Aucamp made the remarks while delivering a keynote address at the Polyco 2026 Strategic Overview event in Cape Town on Friday. Polyco is a non-profit organization that works to promote recycling and reduce plastic waste in South Africa.

He said poor waste management remains a serious challenge in many communities, contributing to pollution, disease transmission, and other environmental problems.

“Many communities in South Africa have been exposed to poor waste management services, especially in rural areas or towns… not because the people want to litter, but they don’t get assistance from local municipalities,” he said.

The minister stressed that local governments must play a more active role in addressing the issue. “We need to educate the government of the challenges that are there in this industry,” Aucamp said.

“The government’s collective journey is to move away from linear waste management practices toward a circular economy, one in which valuable materials are continuously repurposed, one where waste is minimized, and economic opportunities are opened up to people.”

He said the government would continue implementing the Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) regulations, which require producers to take responsibility for the lifecycle of their products, including post-consumer waste.

Aucamp also called for closer cooperation between national departments and municipalities, particularly in under-resourced communities.

“Environmental education and public awareness are critical to changing behavior and improving waste separation at source,” Aucamp said.

“We look forward to strengthening this partnership as we continue to implement EPR, improve waste management systems, and advance South Africa’s transition to a circular economy,” he added. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

