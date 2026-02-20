Trending Now
Home InternationalAfrica S. African minister calls for greater education, effort in waste management
S. African minister calls for greater education, effort in waste management
AfricaCurrent AffairsInternationalPOLITICS

S. African minister calls for greater education, effort in waste management

February 20, 2026

CAPE TOWN, Feb. 20 — South Africa’s Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment Willie Aucamp has called for stronger environmental education and greater involvement of local governments to improve waste management and recycling.

Aucamp made the remarks while delivering a keynote address at the Polyco 2026 Strategic Overview event in Cape Town on Friday. Polyco is a non-profit organization that works to promote recycling and reduce plastic waste in South Africa.

He said poor waste management remains a serious challenge in many communities, contributing to pollution, disease transmission, and other environmental problems.

“Many communities in South Africa have been exposed to poor waste management services, especially in rural areas or towns… not because the people want to litter, but they don’t get assistance from local municipalities,” he said.

The minister stressed that local governments must play a more active role in addressing the issue. “We need to educate the government of the challenges that are there in this industry,” Aucamp said.

“The government’s collective journey is to move away from linear waste management practices toward a circular economy, one in which valuable materials are continuously repurposed, one where waste is minimized, and economic opportunities are opened up to people.”

He said the government would continue implementing the Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) regulations, which require producers to take responsibility for the lifecycle of their products, including post-consumer waste.

Aucamp also called for closer cooperation between national departments and municipalities, particularly in under-resourced communities.

“Environmental education and public awareness are critical to changing behavior and improving waste separation at source,” Aucamp said.

“We look forward to strengthening this partnership as we continue to implement EPR, improve waste management systems, and advance South Africa’s transition to a circular economy,” he added. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

Post Views: 31
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Namibia’s mining industry stays positive amid challenges: official

November 29, 2018

Global South seeks just, equal seat at world’s...

December 21, 2025

Russian strikes hit various Ukrainian targets in past...

January 30, 2026

Afghan police seize 551 kg illegal drugs, arrest...

December 2, 2025

More fruits will be exported to China: S....

March 31, 2022

UN agencies, NGOs banned from working in Niger...

September 1, 2023

Israel strikes multiple sites in Lebanon, including its...

January 6, 2026

Egypt security forces kill 12 militants in North...

November 22, 2018

Namibia, China’s Jiangsu Province sign work plan to...

April 22, 2024

WHO’s 2nd COVID-19 origins probe seen as Tedros’s...

July 31, 2021
Make your brand stand out!

100% secure your website.