SWAPO Party Youth League Condemns the unprocedurally suspension of three (3) young black women at Namibia Civil Aviation Authority without due process by the Interim Executive Director.



Windhoek, July 17-SWAPO Party Youth League today released a statement condemning the unfair work ethics which is happening at NCAA following the unlawful suspension of three (3) young black women that were suspended without due process (unprocedurally).

“Since the inception of the Namibia Civic Aviation Authority (NCAA) in 2016, SPYL have learnt that various grievances by former Directorate of Civil Aviation (DCA) and NCAA staff have been brought to the attention of the board and have been not resolved to date, these includes:

Discrimination on the bases of gender and race,Unfair and inconsistent salary grades,Illegal recruitment processes, Unfit, improper and unethical Human Resource Manager.

Unethical Chief Finance Officer & lack of checks and balances on Chief Finance

Officer, Conflicted persons with significant control, Anti-stakeholder inclusivity, Modern day slavery & exploitation of vulnerable staff, Duplication of NCAA positions to accommodate friends,

Victimization of employees by Human Resource, Interim Executive Director, Chief Finance Officer and other senior staff.

IED lacks leadership qualities required for executive positions.

The above grievances where fully detailed in the 16 pages letters addressed to the Board of NCAA by an employee of NCAA written on the Monday, July 13th, 2020.

We further learnt that the board could not resolve the matter which lead to the suspension of three (3) young staff members and are alleged to have “disrupted” the NCAA operation, reads the statement.”

According to the lette dated 4 June 2020 from the Minister of Works and Transport that states that “the alleged extension of the Interim Executive Director Mr. Reinhard Gartner is thus neither endorsed, nor approved by the MWT Minister. Thus, the MWT minister cannot and may not give his concurrence, at all, to the alleged extension of the IED.

Therefore, SPYL is calling on the following: The immediate reinstatement of the suspended three young black female employees. The immediate return of their personal belongs confiscated as per the videos circulating on social media, The immediate public apology for the humiliation resulting from the contravening of Article (8) of the Namibian Constitution “Right to dignity”.We call on the NCAA to cease and desist the victimization of all the affected NCAA employees.

SPYL Recommends that the Ministry of Works and Transport, Anti-Corruption Commission, Office of the Ombudsman, Employment Equity Commission, Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of Labour, Ministry of Public Enterprises, Ministry of Justice, Ministry of Finance and Ministry of Gender and Equality and Child welfare to intervene and bring NCAA to order.