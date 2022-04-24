Otjiwarongo resident with a giving heart

By Joe-Chintha Garises

OTJIWARONGO, 24 April 2022 – Almsgiving not only happens during Easter or Christmas; it happens at any given time as long as you have a giving heart. A resident of Otjiwaringo opts to help the needy where he can. Marvin /Uiseb, who was born and raised in Otjiwarongo, says he has a soft spot for the people at the dumpsite.

“Growing up I used to go and play at the dumpsite with my friends, and did not understand why people lived there. The older I became, I got an understanding of the situations that lead people to the dumpsite,” he explained.

“This is why I want to help them where I can and with the little, I have.”

Uiseb said that it’s a project that he started in 2017. “The whole idea started out of pure love and personal human values, desire to help those in need,” he said when asked what prompted him to start a feeding programme, helped by his brother and cousin.

He would mostly only give a meal to the people from time to time. This is not a sponsored programme. He does it out of his own pocket that’s why he does not go there every week or month.

Uiseb said that they have reached out to the private sector for small donations and are waiting for them to respond. He added that they would not want it to only be a feeding programme, but also want to help enrol children into school and assist them in getting get back their lost documents, and so forth. Helping the less fortunate is something close to his heart. – Namibia Daily News