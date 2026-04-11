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U.S. dollar ticks down
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U.S. dollar ticks down

April 11, 2026

NEW YORK, April 11  — The U.S. dollar weakened in late trading on Friday. The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major peers, fell 0.18 percent to 98.645 at 3 p.m. (1900 GMT).

In late New York trading, the euro rose to 1.1725 dollars from 1.171 dollars in the previous session, and the British pound was up to 1.3463 dollars from 1.3446 dollars in the previous session.

The U.S. dollar bought 159.28 Japanese yen, higher than 158.98 Japanese yen in the previous session. The U.S. dollar was down to 0.7893 Swiss francs from 0.7904 Swiss francs, and it climbed to 1.383 Canadian dollars from 1.3822 Canadian dollars. The U.S. dollar slipped to 9.2781 Swedish kronor from 9.2799 Swedish kronor. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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