Iran has data showing U.S., Israel launching attacks on regional states

TEHRAN, March 15 — Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi said Tehran has information the United States and Israel are launching attacks from certain locations against Arab states in the West Asia region.

He made the remarks in an interview with pan-Arab news outlet Al-Araby Al-Jadeed, parts of which were published Sunday, questioning the origin of attacks on regional Arab states that have been blamed on Iran.

Araghchi said Iran is ready to meet with regional states and form a joint committee to investigate the nature of the attacked targets.

Iran’s strikes only targeted U.S. bases and interests in retaliation for attacks launched from those sites, he added.

Araqchi said the United States has developed a drone similar to Iran’s Shahed 136, named “LUCAS,” to target locations in Arab countries.

He also accused Israel of targeting Arab civilians to sabotage their relations with Iran, adding, “Iran has not targeted any civilian or residential areas in the region so far.”

He said contacts continue with neighbors like Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Oman, and that regional countries are mediating to reduce tensions and propose ideas to end the war.

Commenting on the Strait of Hormuz, Araghchi said it is open to all except U.S. and U.S.-allied ships.

He described Iran’s situation as “stable,” noting no defections in state or military institutions, and that Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei is in good health and fully in charge.

On Feb. 28, Israel and the United States launched joint attacks on Tehran and other Iranian cities, killing Iran’s then Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, senior military commanders, and civilians.

Iran responded with waves of missile and drone strikes targeting Israel and U.S. bases and assets across the Middle East.(Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

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