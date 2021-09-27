SPWC Congress slated for December

WINDHOEK, 27 SEPT – Following its meeting on, 25 September 2021, SWAPO Party Women’s Council (SPWC) Central Committee decided dates of SPWC 8th Congress. Fransina Kahungu, Deputy Secretary of SPWC wrote and posted it on WhatsApp groups of the SWAPO party.

“Comrades, you are hereby informed that SPWC Central Committee’s at its Extraordinary meeting resolved that the 8th Congress will take place on the 8th -11th December 2021” Kahungu said.

At this stage she did not indicate the venue of the Congress.

The Council is one of the more influential organs of SWAPO and their endorsements to top party leadership always play crucial roles.

Leadership terms of almost all structures of the Party are coming to an end Congress is expected to be held next year. Neverthelss, there have been political squabbles in the background as different factions have been quietly jostling for power. – NDN Staffer