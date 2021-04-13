The 2021 Netball season kicks off this weekend.
Windhoek, April 13-The 2021 Khomas Netball Season kicks of this weekend after a successful AGM
last Saturday. Kindly find below the weekend’s fixtures. Also attached
hereto is the list with the names of all the clubs grouped in their
respective divisions. Kindly note that due to the establishment of the
Namibia Premier Netball League, the naming convention in the Khomas Netball
Region has changed. What used to be the Premier League in Khomas now
becomes Khomas Super 10 Netball. The First and Second Divisions remain the
same.
*Friday, 16 April 2021 *
*Venue*
*Time*
*Court A*
*Umpire*
Wanderers
18h30
Wanderers (s1) vs Wanderers (s2)
*Saturday, 17 April 2021 – Khomas Round 2 *
*Venue*
*Time*
*Court A*
*Umpire*
*Court B*
*Umpire*
Wanderers sports field
13h00
Tigers (s1) vs Wanderers (s1)
Nust (1a) vs Nust (1b)
Wanderers sports field
14h30
Zebra Force(2) vs Lingua (2b)
Gomonate (1) vs NDF (1)
Wanderers sports field
16h00
Afrocat (s1) vs Wanderers (s2)
NCS (2) vs Tigers (2)
For ease of following the fixtures, the divisions are denoted as follows:
Khomas Super 10 Netball (S1)
First Division (1)
Second Division (2)
Where a club has two teams in a league, e.g in thesecond division, they
will be denoted as 2a and 2b in the fixtures. The rest of the season’s
fixtures will be shared weekly.
Robert Maseka
