The 2021 Netball season kicks off this weekend.

Windhoek, April 13-The 2021 Khomas Netball Season kicks of this weekend after a successful AGM

last Saturday. Kindly find below the weekend’s fixtures. Also attached

hereto is the list with the names of all the clubs grouped in their

respective divisions. Kindly note that due to the establishment of the

Namibia Premier Netball League, the naming convention in the Khomas Netball

Region has changed. What used to be the Premier League in Khomas now

becomes Khomas Super 10 Netball. The First and Second Divisions remain the

same.

*Friday, 16 April 2021 *

*Venue*

*Time*

*Court A*

*Umpire*

Wanderers

18h30

Wanderers (s1) vs Wanderers (s2)

*Saturday, 17 April 2021 – Khomas Round 2 *

*Venue*

*Time*

*Court A*

*Umpire*

*Court B*

*Umpire*

Wanderers sports field

13h00

Tigers (s1) vs Wanderers (s1)

Nust (1a) vs Nust (1b)

Wanderers sports field

14h30

Zebra Force(2) vs Lingua (2b)

Gomonate (1) vs NDF (1)

Wanderers sports field

16h00

Afrocat (s1) vs Wanderers (s2)

NCS (2) vs Tigers (2)

For ease of following the fixtures, the divisions are denoted as follows:

Khomas Super 10 Netball (S1)

First Division (1)

Second Division (2)

Where a club has two teams in a league, e.g in thesecond division, they

will be denoted as 2a and 2b in the fixtures. The rest of the season’s

fixtures will be shared weekly.

Robert Maseka

mrobert@namibiadailynews.info