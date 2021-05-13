Kangweru Black Tops Aim For MTC NFA Aweh Cup Final – Shiremo

Windhoek- 13 May 2021

MAMONO – Board Chairperson of NFA first division Kangweru Tops told Namibia Daily News reporter that their team is prepared to win the final of the entire tournament of the NFA MTC Aweh Cup. He however quickly acknowledged that it won’t be like walking in the park.

Shiremo said : “As I told you from the beginning, Kangweru’s aim is to win the final tournament and not just to participate,we will beat them one by one progressively”

Shiremo also said that his team is traveling to Grootfontein this weekend to play against unknown Western Spurs FC from Walvisbay in Erongo region. They will play at Omulunga sports stadium on Sunday 16 May 2021 for round 32.

“It’s observed that training has been intense, players are serious, team spirit is very high in our team and eager to bring positive results this weekend” he continued.

He says fans are expected to show up in big numbers because the team has a lot of supporters in Grootfontein too.

In conclusion he said that people must watch his players such as number 10 Kativa Ngongo (Kevin),Haushiku Urban number 3 but mostly a player not to forgotten Thapalo Marco who is a striker, No. 7 and goal keeper Muronga John.

Shiremo further invited the Brave warriors coach to visit Kangweru Tops in Kavango East.

In other games, teams from Kavango regions such qs New Poison FC will face Young braves FC from Outapi in Omusati region on the same venue and same day in Grootfontein while Julinhio FC will lock horns with Young Brazilians in Sam Nujoma Sport Stadium in Windhoek.

By Annakleta Haikera