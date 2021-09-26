Global cooperation important during COVID

WINDHOEK, SEPT 26 – Challenges such as climate change and the raging COVID-19 pandemic are issues that highlight the need for cooperation on a global scale. In a recent visit by the Prime Minister Alexander de Croo of the Kingdom of Belgium on President Hage G. Geingob, the two leaders covered a range of issues of international and domestic interest.

A statement released by statehouse read that bilateral relations between Namibia and Belgium are currently in a dynamic phase: “President Geingob’s talks with his Belgian counterpart covered a range of issues of international and domestic interest, including the need for global Cooperation and action in order to tackle challenges such as climate change and the Covid-19 pandemic. President Geingob emphasized the need to scale up climate friendly technologies, especially Green Hydrogen, which could play an important role in decarbornisation of the planet.”

President Geingob also welcomed potential investments by Belgian companies in the sector and outlined current processes in place to advance the Green Hydrogen sector.

He further emphasised that should any challenges be faced by potential investors, Namibia is characterized by rule of law, including processes, systems and institutions.

In addition, both leaders were in agreement that with regards to the Covid-19 global pandemic, more must be done in order to ensure that all countries, particularly those in the developing world, have equitable access to vaccines in order to save lives and ensure economic recovery.

Belgium has supported Namibia during the recent devastating third wave of Covid-19 infections by donating PPE through

the EU Civil Protection Mechanism.

Moreover, there is evolving contact between Namibian and Belgium business communities and calls were made to expand the scale and scope of cooperation into new areas such as energy and green hydrogen, in particular.

“Namibia and Belgium already enjoy strong economic ties in the diamond sector. Belgian companies import rough diamonds from Namibia and some of them operate cutting and polishing factories in Namibia,” read the statement.

Other issues that will continue to be discussed by the two countries include strengthening cordial relations between Namibia and Belgium by putting in place a series of agreements which can boost bilateral cooperation and investments across various sectors. These include agreements relating to double taxation. – Anna Hepeni