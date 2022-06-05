Trending Now
Art & Culture

Bondelswarts community commemorates legendary Abraham Morris

June 5, 2022

By Joe-Chintha Garises

KEETMANSHOOP, June 5 – The Bondelswarts Nama community commemorated the 100th anniversary of one of its central figures, Abraham Morris, at the Keetmanshoop Museum on Friday, 3 June 2022.

Leading the celebration deputy finance minister, Maureen Hinda-Mbuende, read out the history of Morris at the ceremony attended by different tribal clan leaders and members.

Morris became a central figure in what became known as the ‘Bondelswarts Rebellion’ in 1922, and having sustained severe injuries during a battle against the then Union of South Africa troops on 3 June, died in the early hours of 4 June 1922. Morris, who was born in Warmbad in southern Namibia, had a Bondelswarts mother and a Scottish father. A number of articles about this legendary figure note his date of birth as some time around 1872. On 20 January 2020, on a farm in the //Kharas region, his grave was located. His remains are to be re-buried in an honourable and dignified manner, in accordance with the customs and traditions of the Bondelswarts community of southern Namibia, in a place or location of their choice. – Namibia Daily News

 

