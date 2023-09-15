Trending Now
Art & Culture

New Study Reveals Insights into Namibian Rock Art

September 15, 2023

Staff Reporter

A recent study, published in the open-access journal PLOS ONE, offers intriguing insights into Namibian rock art, thanks to the collaboration with indigenous tracking experts from the Nyae Nyae Conservancy in Tsumkwe, Namibia.

Conducted under the leadership of Andreas Pastoors from Friedrich-Alexander-Universität Erlangen-Nürnberg, Germany, the research delved into the world of rock engravings featuring animal tracks and human footprints. These engravings are scattered across the Doro! Nawas Mountains in central Western Namibia.

Remarkably, the indigenous tracking experts proved instrumental in identifying not only the species but also the sex, age group, and even the specific leg of the depicted animal or human in over 90% of the engravings they scrutinized.

One striking revelation from the study is the diversity of animal species depicted in the rock art, surpassing the scope of conventional animal representations. The research also unveiled the artists’ predilection for specific species, adult animals, and male footprints.

While distinct patterns have emerged in rock art, influenced by cultural preferences, the full significance and context of these patterns remain enigmatic. Nonetheless, the collaboration with Indigenous experts is anticipated to shed more light on the meanings and cultural contexts surrounding rock art.

This study underscores the paramount importance of indigenous knowledge in archaeological research. Indigenous communities possess profound insights into the natural world and their cultural heritage, offering invaluable perspectives that enrich our understanding of the past.

It serves as a poignant reminder that there is much to be gained from embracing indigenous wisdom and perspectives, recognizing the depth of their knowledge, and honouring their contributions to our shared understanding of history.

– Namibia Daily News

