Cultural 'Oukura' celebrated recently in Omaheke region
Cultural ‘Oukura’ celebrated recently in Omaheke region

May 14, 2022

By Wanongovandu Kambato

OKAKARARA, 14 May 2022 –  According to Ovaharero and Mbanderu culture, Oukura is a name used to classify a group of Ovaherero men that were circumcised in the same year in Namibia and abroad (Botswana).

This activity has been found to take place since the community’s existence with the purpose of instilling discipline and bringing up good men.

 

According to Muhammad Tueutjiua, a traditional expert and one of the organisers of the event, Oukura in the olden days played a huge role as it was the nearest policy that maintained law, unity, and order for a man between his family and the society.

This is their 5th event, they are held every two years, and this year’s gathering took place at Okakarara combined with the tombstone unveiling of the Otjomgutukiro  Herbet Mbeumuna Kotjipati at Omingondo vyi Zonahi village in the Okakarara area.

The event was attended by every man circumcised from the year 1990. – Namibia Daily News

 

