Bank Windhoek to Host Annual Choral Celebration as a Tribute to Namibian Culture

Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK, Sept. 20 — In its ongoing commitment to fostering the arts and culture in Namibia, Bank Windhoek is set to host the eagerly anticipated Bank Windhoek Choral Celebration on Friday, September 29, and Saturday, September 30, 2023, starting at 18:30 at the Windhoek High School Hall. Marking a joyful return to community choral performances after a hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, this choral extravaganza will feature three outstanding choirs: two hailing from Windhoek, the /Ae //Gams Vocal Ensemble and Collective Singers, and one from Walvis Bay, King’s Choir.

As the participating choirs prepare for this momentous occasion, their rehearsals are filled with captivating compositions by contemporary artists like Elaine Hagenburg, Jennifer McMillan, Moses Hogan, and Mary McDonald. Additionally, they will enchant the audience with melodious pieces by Namibian composers Cedric Howoseb, Ponti Dikuua, and Theo Cookson.

Jacquiline Pack, Bank Windhoek’s Executive Officer of Marketing and Corporate Communication Services, expressed the bank’s steadfast dedication to nurturing the arts industry in Namibia. She emphasized Bank Windhoek’s role as a devoted patron of creativity and cultural expression in the country. “Bank Windhoek has a long-standing tradition of supporting the arts in Namibia. Through various initiatives, sponsorships, and partnerships, the Bank has consistently championed local artists, musicians, and cultural events,” Pack noted.

Bronwyn Moody, the Bank’s Head of Stakeholder Engagement, Corporate Social Responsibility, and Sponsorships, shed light on the emphasis placed on choral music this year. The goal is to showcase the vocal prowess and technical expertise required for multiple voices to sing in harmony to create exquisite choral compositions. Moody encouraged all Namibian choral teams and organizations to attend these musical celebrations.

The Bank Windhoek Choral Celebration will encompass more than two public performances. During a Mass Choir Workshop on Saturday morning, September 30, conductors and choirs will receive intensive training. They will take turns rehearsing and directing the mass choir, comprising over 80 voices from the three invited choirs. The mass choir, in turn, will learn to follow the direction of the three different conductors. Pack affirmed the bank’s dedication to nurturing artistic talent and enriching the lives of Namibians through such initiatives, emphasizing the importance of collaboration. “This requires discipline from choir members, trust from the conductors, and hard work from both to ensure an enjoyable performance for audiences and performers alike,” she concluded.

The Bank Windhoek Choral Celebration is poised to become an annual highlight on the bank’s sponsorship calendar, featuring different choirs each year. While attendance at the event is free of charge, organizers encourage attendees to secure their spots in advance via email at stakeholderevents@bankwindhoek.com.na. The deadline for registration is Thursday, September 28, 2023. Don’t miss this unforgettable celebration of the rich choral tradition in Namibia!