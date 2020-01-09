Bayern going in right direction, says Lewandowski

WARSAW, Jan. 9 -- Bayern Munich attacker Robert Lewandowski believes that after the winter break his team will turn around to go back to atop the German Bundesliga. The Bavarians are third, as they have four points less than the leader RB Leipzig. "This is not a big problem. When you have to fight in every competition, it's easier to stay in shape. To this day I can't explain how we lost against Borussia Moenchengladbach and Bayer Leverkusen. The team that led the table couldn't do anything and somehow they won the match. Of course, we made mistakes, but we looked much better than our rival," Lewandowski was quoted as saying by Polish media Onet on Wednesday. The Pole also praised coach Hansi Flick. "We are on the right path. Now the strategy, how we train and we move on the pitch, is probably more transparent for most players. We saw the mistakes we made. We didn't know how to eliminate them, but it happened. On the highest level details determine whether you will fight for the most important trophies or you are eliminated," added Lewandowski. The skipper of the Poland national team also said few words about UEFA Euro 2020. In the group stage the players coached by Jerzy Brzeczek will face Spain, Sweden and one of the play-off winners. "Everyone knows that Spain is a really tough rival. I believe we can prepare well for the game against Sweden when we analyze their way of playing. Now we are focused just on the group stage. We have expectations but it's too early to talk about it. We are able to achieve a success but simultaneously we aren't obliged to do that, as we are not a top team who outplay giants," commented the forward. Xinhau