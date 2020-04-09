Eight Governors affected by changes are loyal supporters of President Geingob.

Windhoek, April 09-The Presidency has refuted allegation of the Namibian Sun newspaper dated 9 April 2020 titled:“Geingob’s Long Knives Reach

Regions: Goodbye”.

The president made changes to the 8 regions on the basis of political considerations, informed by political loyalties. “The eight individuals who were not reappointed are loyal supporters of the president and have contributed in many ways to political campaigns and continue to maintain a cordial relationship with president” said Alfredo Hengari

The office of the presidency released a press release in response to an article published by the Namibian Sun regarding the appointment of governors by the president.

The 8 former governors that were axed are the governors of //karas, Hardap, Erongo, Kavango East, Omaheke, Oshikoto and Otjozundjupa regions.

Compiled by Julia Nekwaya

Julia@namibiadailynews.info