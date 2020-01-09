Namibia cricket lose to UAE, but take positives in defeat

WINDHOEK, Jan. 9 -- Namibian top cricket batsman Johannes Jonathan (JJ) Smit said the loss against the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the International Cricket Council (ICC) World Cup League 2 match is an eye-opener for the team going forward. Namibia lost to UAE by 8 Wickets, barely a day after they defeated Oman by 52-runs on Wednesday. The ICC World Cup League two matches are taking place at Al Amerat Cricket Ground, Al Amerat, Oman. Speaking to Xinhua from Oman on Thursday, Smit said the defeat was a learning curve and that the team has learned a lot and have therefore taken some positive in the defeat to UAE. "We really played very well against Oman. Against UAE we just lost because of little mistakes in our bowling and batting. We really learned a lot from the match against UAE. Going forward is just that we need to believe that we can compete against the best countries. It was a good experience at the end of the day," said Smit. Xinhau