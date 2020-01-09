South Afican countries agree on roll-over business agreement with UK

WINDHOEK, Jan. 9 -- Countries in the Southern African Customs Union (SACU) plus Mozambique have agreed to institute a roll-over agreement of their trade relations with Britain to allow for the smooth transition of business while Brexit is being concluded, the regional customs union said Thursday. SACU said in statement that the current engagements with the SACU member states and Mozambique will continue on the basis of a non-binding memorandum of understanding while a concrete agreement is being ratified by Britain and the individual member countries. "The conclusion of SACU, Mozambique and the UK Economic Partnership Agreement marks a decisive step towards ensuring continuity of trade and avoiding any potential trade disruptions when the UK leaves the EU," it said. According to SACU, the member states will be given an opportunity to thoroughly examine the proposed extension trade agreements with the UK in a manner that best favours all the parties. Britain and China, according to SACU, are by far the largest trading partners for SACU. SACU, the world's oldest customs union at more than 100 year, consist of Namibia, Botswana, Lesotho, South Africa, Eswatini. Xinhau